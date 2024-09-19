Tigresses beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in fifth T20



The Bangladesh Women’s A team took the five-match T20 series against Sri Lanka A team by 4-1 after beating the hosts by eight wickets at Colts Cricket Ground in Colombo today.

As part of their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, Bangladesh sent the national team, under the guise of the A team in Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh bowlers put a strong performance to wrap up Sri Lanka for just 54 runs in 16.2 overs in the fifth game and then overhauled the target in 11.4 overs, reaching 56-2. Dilara Akter was the top-scorer with 33.

Earlier, Rabeya Khan scythed down Sri Lanka batting order, snapping up three wickets for just seven runs. Marufa Akter, Nahia Akter and Fahima Khatun took two wickets apiece.

Before winning the T20 series 4-1, Bangladesh won the two-match one-day series 1-0. The first one-day match was washed out due to rain.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha