We need to stick to our process to beat India: Shanto



Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto stressed

upon the requirements of sticking to the process to stop Indian juggernaut in

the two-match series opening Test, starting tomorrow (Thursday) at M

Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India have been invincible at home, not losing any Test series for more than

4000 days. They in fact won successive 17 Test series at home in the last 12

years. In this period, they lost only four Test matches.

Bangladesh also have never beaten India in Test format, losing 11 of 13 and

drawing two Tests, largely due to the blessings of inclement weather.

But this time, they are high on confidence, which stemmed from their historic

series victory against Pakistan. According to Shanto, they need to follow the

same process, which won them the series against Pakistan a couple of weeks

ago.

“We played very good cricket against Pakistan. The series victory is a morale

booster and gave us the necessary confidence to outclass India,” Shanto told

the reporters in Chennai today.

”

But this is a new series. Players in the dressing room believe that we are

able to play very good cricket here as well. We are not thinking about

results. We want to follow the process.”

Bangladesh’s morale was lifted basically due to their ability to hit back

from the dire strait in Pakistan series. In both Tests, Bangladesh were on

the receiving end but they fought like a wounded Tigers to snatch the victory

from the jaws of defeat.

What was more morale boosting was their comeback from the precarious 26-6 in

the first innings of the second Test. A scintillating century of Liton Das

coupled with Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s steely resolve helped Tigers bail out of

the danger and eventually won the game.

But given India’s strength, such a comeback from trick situation may not be

possible. Shanto admitted India as stronger opponent than Pakistan but

confident of putting up a tough fight.

“We all know how strong the Indian side is. But it is more important to think

about yourself than about your opponent

. I believe our team has the potential

to play good cricket here. It’s five-day cricket, so the target is to take

the game to the fifth day and if we can do so, there is opportunity for us to

beat India,” he added.

“The goal is same: we want to win every match. All international teams have

this goal. We have the same goal. We will do whatever it takes to win.”

Bangladesh have played three Tests on Indian soil so far and lost all badly.

Shanto said they need to win on overseas condition to force the strong

nations to play more Test matches with them.

“We won the series against Pakistan. We need to win Test series regularly on

overseas ground. Only then the strong International team will want to play

against us. It is a great opportunity to see how well we can play cricket

here in India. Hopefully, the way the Bangladesh team is playing Test cricket

now, I think all teams will be interested to play with us.”

India is in second spot in the ICC Test rankings. When asked what kind of

challenges he e

xpects against India in India’s condition, Shanto said: “We

are not thinking about the condition and opponent. We are only thinking about

ourselves. The match will go in our favour if we can stick to our plan.”

