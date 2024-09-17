‘Journalists’ problems will be solved via press registrar’



Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Surendra Raj Pande, has said the problems relating to journalists would be resolved via press registrar.

CM Pande said it after appointing journalist Bimala Bhandari as a press registrar. The Province Council of Ministers had appointed Bhandari as the press registrar some days back.

Bhandari has also taken oath of office. The appointment came in the wake of the passage of Mass Communication Bill by the Gandaki Province Assembly.

The media related issues would be sorted out as per the Mass Communication Act, Chief Minister Pande reminded, adding that journalism should play a constructive role to reinforce democracy and federalism.

Similarly, press registrar Bhandari vowed she would work for the rights of journalists in Gandaki Province as per the mandate of the law.

Source: National News Agency Nepal