Adjustment of health workers to begin



Kathmandu: The problem in the management of health sector employees will now be solved through their adjustment at the federal, province and local levels. This has been made possible after an eight-point proposal for the management of health workers was approved by the Council of Ministers.

The proposal was presented by Minister for Health and Population Pradeep Paudel and was endorsed by the Cabinet meeting on Sunday. The Ministry had prepared an eight-point proposal to make health personnel management more effective in accordance with Section 28 of the Employees Adjustment Act 2075 BS. The Council of Ministers passed the proposal, paving the way for the adjustment of health workers working at the three levels.

According, the adjustment of the health workers who are on suspension, those who have been adjusted but without position, and those who have been adjusted in a number that is higher than the posts will now be carried out within the current fiscal year to the vacant posts of the respective provinces

or local levels.

These decisions are expected to improve the health sector as well as bring more clarity in the management of health workers.

Physicians who have previously been adjusted as medical officers at the local level and currently have acquired specialization (MD/MS) will be assigned by the Ministry to work in the province or under the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal