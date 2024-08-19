Ex home minister sued over journalist Turab murder

A case has been filed against 18 identified and 250 unidentified people, including former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, in connection with the murder of journalist ATM Turab during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet metropolitan police Azbahar Ali Sheikh and several Awami League leaders have also been made accused in the murder case of journalist ATM Turab, who was allegedly shot dead by police.

Abul Hossain Mohammad Azrof Jabur, brother of the deceased, filed the case with the court of Sylhet additional chief metropolitan magistrate Abdul Momen.

“Considering the significance of the case, the court has gave directive to respective police station to receive the case as First Information Report (FIR)”, Plaintiff’s Lawyer Emran Ahmed Chowdhury told journalists.

On 19 July, journalist ATM Turab was shot during a clash near the Sylhet collectorate jame mosque after Jummah prayers and he later died at a hospital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha