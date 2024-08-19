44th founding anniversary of Swechasebak Dal celebrated in Gopalganj

The 44th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Swechasebak Dal was celebrated in the district today.

On the occasion of the 44th anniversary, a discussion was held at a community center in the district town.

District unit of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) convener Sharif Rafiq Uzzaman addressed the function as the chief guest with convener of Jatiotabadi Swechasebak Dal district unit Sajjad Hossain Hira in the chair.

Members of the district unit BNP, Advocate Toufiqul Islam, Dr. KM Babar, Azizur Rahman Beno and Ziaul Kabir Biplab, Sadar Upazila BNP President Sikdar Shahidul Islam Lelin, its General Secretary Fazlul Kabir Dara, Municipal BNP President Hasibur Rahman Hasib, its General Secretary Kabirul Islam, District Jatiotabadi Swechasebak Dal President Riaz Uddin Lipton, its General Secretary Rashekuzzaman Palash, member Secretary of Jatyatabadi Sramik Dal unit of the district Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, District Chhatra Dal President Mikail Hossain, its General Secretary Saiful Islam, distric

t Swechasebak Dal General Secretary Mahmudul Hasan and its Senior Vice-President Imrul Kayes, among others, spoke.

After the meeting, a procession was bought out which paraded the important streets and ended at the Binapani Government Girls High School.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha