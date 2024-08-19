We’ll show better results on Pakistan pitches: Hathurusinga

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha hopes
that his batting group will enjoy the Pakistan pitches, which generally tend
to favour the batters.
Batting has been a cause of concern for Bangladesh for a long time as it
failed to come up with the terms on many occasions.
Hathurusingha admitted that playing in result-oriented wicket back in home
was key in Bangladesh batters’ failure as a batting group.
“Batting has been a concern for a while, but not for one reason. We play in
result oriented wickets back home. Sometimes 250 is a winning score in those
pitches. Obviously when you play on these pitches, the batters have a tough
time,” he told the reporters in Rawalpindi, the venue of Bangladesh’s first
Test against Pakistan.
“I hope the pitches in Pakistan generally favour batting. It is a good
contest between bat and ball. We will show better result on these pitches.”
Pakistan which had already announced the first XI for the opening Test didn’t
keep any spinner in the squad. It’s the first
time in 28 years that they will
go into any match without any spinner. Their strategy suggested that the
pitch might be fast-bowling favourable. However Hathurusingha was unfazed by
it, saying that they have also developed a good fast bowling attack, which
can test Pakistan batters.
“The Pindi pitch looks more favorable for fast bowling and batting. They also
didn’t pick any spinners. Lately, we have developed a lot of good fast
bowlers in our rank as well. If the condition favours, they will do well.
Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are two world-class allrounders. We
have all our bases covered for whatever they throw at us,” he said.
“We expect the Pakistan wickets to be different. We picked spinners on merit.
Not due to conditions. We want to thank the PCB for hosting the Bangladesh A
team before us. They are just 15 minutes away. Some of the fast bowlers are
playing there, and we have five in the Test squad.”
The coach believes Shakib Al Hasan, who has eye-problem of late, can
contrib
ute in batting also with his bowling.
“He is actually batting well. He has looked fitter. He has done some eye
testing as well. He is saying that it helped him with the problem he had.”
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha