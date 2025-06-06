Federal Parliament Houses Convene for Key Discussions on Revenue and Civil Service Bills



Kathmandu: Meetings of both Houses of the Federal Parliament are scheduled to take place today. The meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) has been set for 1.00 pm this afternoon. In today’s meeting, there is a tentative schedule for Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel to table a proposal seeking a general discussion on the annual estimates of revenue and expenditure for the fiscal year 2082/83 BS with statements. Similarly, President of State Affairs and Good Governance Committee under the HoR, Ramhari Khatiwada is scheduled to present the report on the federal civil service bill, 2082 BS in the meeting.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the National Assembly (NA) is also set to meet at 1.15 pm today. In the meeting, general discussions on the annual estimates of revenue and expenditure will continue.