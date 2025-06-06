Preparation on to Bring Education Act Soon: Minister Pant



Pokhara: Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Raghuji Pant, assured that the Education Act would be brought at the earliest, as the discussions relating to the Education Bill were in a final stage. Addressing the second summit of the Principal Association of Nepal in Pokhara on Friday, Minister Pant shared that the preparation was underway to introduce the Education Act by mid-August this year.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Pant sought cooperation from the Nepal Teachers’ Federation to support the endorsement of the Education Act. The Minister also expressed willingness to hold further discussions and dialogues with the Federation in case of need. “Collaboration and coordination are imperative to make the law effective to ensure robust governance of the education sector,” Pant asserted.





He, however, expressed his concern over the limited budget allocation for the education sector for the upcoming fiscal year 2025/26.

