Maoist Centre to initiate for greater left-wing unity



Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) has initiated discussion on broader left-wing unity.

Sharing the agendas of the party’s standing committee meeting held today at Parisdanda, Maoist Centre’s vice-chair and spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota said chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has proposed an initiative for greater left-wing unity.

Today’s meeting discussed the issue of effectively raising the agenda of the country and the peoples in the parliaments and on the street.

Sapkota further shared that the meeting also discussed on the campaign to cleanse the party. Meanwhile, chair Dahal expressed his views on the latest political development of the country and party’s future action plans and direction.

Spokesman Sapkota informed that senior leaders made their comments being based on the views of the chair Dahal.

According to him, the eighth general convention of the party that synthesized the ideas and actions of the past will be further reviewed. Next meeting of the party will take place at 11.00 am Sunday.

Source: National News Agency RSS