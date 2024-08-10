Bhanu Municipality begins local textbook Hamro Bhanu



In its attempt to highlight the local specialties and impart knowledge to school level students, the Bhanu Municipality in Tanahun district has unveiled a textbook called Hamro Bhanu.

The students of grade 1 to 8 will study the book as their local textbook, which is expected to highlight the local features of the municipality and improve the learning achievement as well.

Chief of Education Section of the municipality, Dhrubaraj Poudel, said students upto grade 5 were taught given the book last year and the students from grade 6 to 8 in all schools have been provided with the new textbook from the running academic year.

Bhanu has become the first local level government in the district to prepare and implement the local textbook at schools.

Mayor of Bhanu Anandaraj Tripathi said that the textbook was also prepared to highlight the contributions of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya.

Source: National News Agency RSS