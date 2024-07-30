Mindless destruction in metro stations leaves thousands of commuters in trouble

The massive destruction, carried out by unruly elements in the Dhaka Metrorail during the recent quota reform protest, forced the authorities to shut its service causing huge sufferings to thousands of its users.

The iconic mass rapid transit system serving the city dwellers was come under vandalism leaving its two stations along with all facilities out of operations.

“I am very shocked to see the havoc carried out in the metro stations in TV reports . . . I am a regular traveller of the metro from Mirpur-10 to Motijheel. Now I am facing huge suffering as I have to travel by bus to reach my destination,” said Habibur Rahman, a private service holder.

Inaugurated the first metro rail formally in Dhaka by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 28, 2022, the metro trains carry about 2.70 lakh passengers on an average every day on Uttara-Motijheel route.

On July 19 last, miscreants carried out mindless destruction inside the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro stations vandalising everything – from vending machine

s to ticket counters. The attackers vandalised offices, police control rooms, computers and television screens and close circuit cameras.

The total damage to the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations was around Taka 500 crore, officials said.

The scale of destruction was too acute, so the authorities claimed, they would take at least one year to repair and replace the equipment and structures, resulting in the increase of suffering for the city commuters who use metro rail regularly.

Due to the havoc on the two metro stations, the metro rail authorities suspended its operation for an indefinite period causing suffering to people living in the city’s densely populated parts like Mirpur, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Farmgate and Diabari-Uttara.

On July 25, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited the vandalised Mirpur-10 Metro rail Station and inspected different parts of the station which was totally devastated in the mayhem.

The premier sought justice from countrymen for massive destruction of the government establishmen

ts.

“The people of the country have to expose them (culprits involved in nationwide mayhem) to justice. I am seeking justice from the masses. I have no word to describe the destruction,” she said.

Talking to BSS, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), said, “There is nothing left . . . the miscreants damaged and looted everything needed for the operation”.

About the resumption of metro operation, he said they could not provide any timeframe to this end as technical experts suggested that it would take at least a year to make the two stations operational.

Asked whether the destruction will affect the resumption of overall metro rail operations, he said, “It’s not possible to comment on the matter now. We will check all the aspects once the situation returns to normalcy.”

In the Mirpur-10 Station, miscreants broke down the (north-west end) entrance gate and smashed the window glasses to get into the station. They vandalised ticket counters, vending machines, fire extingu

ishers, TV screens, CCTV cameras and each and every room on the floor, the official sources said.

They said all these sophisticated equipment need to be replaced, while they have to carry out trials before starting operations in the stations.

The government is implementing a Taka 33,472 crore project to build the 21.26 km line from Uttara to Kamalapur, with most of the fund coming from Japan as loan.

The DMTCL is facing significant challenges following the vandalism and arson attacks on its Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro rail stations on July 19, which have caused extensive damage.

Mass Rapid Transit Line-6, the country’s first metro rail line, was made partially operational from Uttara to Agargaon in December 2022. The Agargaon-Motijheel section opened for service in October last year.

NAN Siddique said the reopening of the metro rail will be announced based on the overall situation.

“There has been significant damage to the two stations (Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations). When the metro rail will be oper

ational will be announced considering the overall situation,” he said.

On July 19, miscreants vandalised and set fire on Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations of the metrorail. Both stations were severely damaged.

DMTCL has formed an eight-member body to assess the damages, led by the Additional Project Director (Electrical, Signal, Telecommunication, and Track), Joint Secretary Md Zakaria.

The entire e-system at the Mirpur-10 station has been destroyed.

Reinstating this system may cost about Taka 250 crore, while more than half of the e-system at the Kazipara station was damaged, with repairs likely to cost Taka 100 crore.

In addition to the e-system, the repair of punch machines, vending machines, various devices, and computers at both stations would require an additional cost of Taka 200 crore, the sources added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha