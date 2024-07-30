Jamaat to be banned by tomorrow: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the government is set to ban Jamaat-e-Islami through an executive order by tomorrow (Wednesday).

“The Prime Minister has ordered me to take steps in this regard by tomorrow. When you ban any party, you have to do it through an executive order. I would hold a meeting with the Home Minister in this regard a little later and would take a decision on legal ways to do this,” the minister said while talking to newsmen at the ministry this noon.

Anisul Huq said country’s law and order situation will improve if Jamaat and Shibir get banned.

When asked whether the government is going to create a new problem by banning Jamaat and Shibir amid the ongoing movement, the law minister said the government has evidences that the brutality that is going on from July 16, the violence which is going on in the name of quota reform movement, are being carried out by Jamaat, Shibir, BNP and Chhatra Dal men.

The law minister said these a day after the Awami Le

ague-led 14-party alliance unanimously recommended to ban Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha