Deal for 50MW power from Sonagazi Solar plant to be signed tomorrow

Power Division, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Sonagazi Solar Power Limited (SSPL) would sign power purchase agreement (PPA) and implementation agreement (IA) for 50MW solar power Plant tomorrow.

The agreements signing ceremony will be held at Mukti Hall of Bidyut Bhaban here tomorrow, while State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid will witness the agreements signing ceremony as the chief guest, said a ministry official.

Power Division Joint Secretary Nirodh Chandra Mandal, BPDB Secretary Mohammad Selim Reza and Director, Project Development of SSPL Md Mahbubul Hasan will sign the agreements on behalf of their respective sides.

Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman will chair the function while officials concerned will present, among others.

According to sources at the power division, the government has been generating electricity from renewable sources 1,374.35MW, while the total generation capacity in the country is 31,452MW.

The total number of solar home

system rose to 60 lakh.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha