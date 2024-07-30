Rajshahi people get 4-lane airport road for the first time

People of the city including its surrounding areas got a four-lane airport road with a median for the first time as its elevation and construction works were completed successfully in June 2024

The Department of Roads and Highway has implemented the project of elevating the pavement from Rajshahi to Naohata Bridge via Shahmakhdum Airport to four lanes with an estimated cost of around Taka 326.87 crore.

Abdul Hakim, Executive Engineer of the department, said they have elevated the 9.65-kilometer part of the 66.42-kilometer Rajshahi-Naogaon highway to four lanes.

In addition to the four-lane elevation, security of the road was ensured through construction of 65-meter RCC box culverts, road median sign signals, guidepost and road marking.

He said the road is very much important as many ministers, members of parliament, foreigners and other dignitaries use it for the purpose of their movement to and from the airport.

The road is also used as the main connecting means between the districts of Rajshahi and Nao

gaon side by side with transportation of agricultural and industrial products and goods every day.

In order to create a traffic-congestion free atmosphere on the vital road, the four-lane initiative had been taken.

RCC drain cum footpath has been constructed with cover slabs on both sides of 5-kilometr part for water sewerage as it is located in the densely populated urban areas.

In addition to widening nine culverts, need-based physical infrastructures were constructed on both sides of another 4.65-kilometer part to make various types of utility services, including gas, electricity, telephone, water and internet, safe and secured.

For the greater interest of unhindered and safe traffic movement, including the commercial heavy ones, seven intersections were developed with arrangement of adequate sign signals through construction of round-about traffic islands.

After successful completion of the project, the road has now widened to 25.4-meter from the previous 5.5 meters that helps expedite the process of

socio-economic development and poverty eradication in the region, engineer Hakim added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha