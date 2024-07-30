Anti-liberation elements carry out atrocities centering quota movement -CCC Mayor

City mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury today said the anti-liberation forces carried out atrocities across the country centering the recent quota reform movement.

The CCC mayor made the comment while addressing the mourning meeting, organized in memory of those killed in the quota reform movement at Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) office at Tigerpass area here.

Chowdhury said the anti-liberation elements with the help of local and foreign evil forces perpetrated the atrocities to foil the ongoing development endeavours of the government in disguise of the recent quota reform movement.

He pointed out that the mayhem was carried out by the hired men and unemployed youths in the name of quota reform movement.

In this connection, he said during the movement, a number of police personnel were killed and wounded and pro-liberation students were brutally beaten up and thrown from a 6-storied building in the city’s Muradpur area after cutting their tendons.

Besides, the mayor said people’s dream projects metro rail

station, Setu Bhavan, Hanif flyover and BTV Bhaban were selectively damaged by the hired goons.

‘The students were not really behind them, basically the anti-liberation activists carried out the heinous attacks in disguise of students and damaged important public properties,’ he added.

He said a committee led by ward councilor will be formed to protect the life and property of the people in each 41 ward in the city to deal with such situations in near future.

The committee will be included by imams of mosques in the respective areas, heads of educational institutions and community leaders from different classes and professions in those areas.

CCC Secretary Mohammad Ashraful Amin presided over the function while councilor Abdus Salam Masum, CCC Law Officer Jasim Uddin, Chief Engineer Shaheen-Ul-Islam Chowdhury and Mayor’s Private Secretary Abul Hasem, special Magistrate Manisha Mahajan, Executive Magistrate Chaiti Sarvavidya, among others, attended the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha