Bangladesh to save Tk 600cr annually becoming Apostille Convention’s party

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has formally handed over the ‘Instrument of Accession’ in the Netherlands for formally becoming a party to the “Convention on Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization of Foreign Public Documents” or Apostille Convention-1961.

As a result, the documents attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the country will not need to be re-attested in other countries and Bangladeshis going abroad will save approximately Taka 500-600 crore every year.

At the beginning of the ceremony on Monday, Netherlands foreign affair ministry’s Secretary General welcomed the Bangladesh foreign minister.

The foreign minister explained the necessity and immediate benefits of this agreement for millions of citizens of Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Netherlands Riaz Hamidullah, among others, was present.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud left Dhaka on Sunday for the Netherlands to attend a number of meetings including the ceremony for handing over documents regarding the Apostille Conv

ention, a foreign ministry’s press release said.

Dr Hasan is likely to visit Brussels on his way to Dhaka, said the release.

The Apostille Convention will eliminate the need for further authentication of various certificates, documents, and affidavits of Bangladeshis going abroad if they have been duly authenticated in Bangladesh.

Now all documents that need to be authenticated for Bangladeshis going abroad, including students, workers, and those travelling to meet family members, will only need to be authenticated in this country.

The Netherlands is a member of the Apostille Convention.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha