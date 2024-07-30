9 High Court judges take oath as permanent

The tenure of 9 Additional Judges of the High Court division has been made permanent by the President.

Also, the tenure of two Additional Judges of the High Court division, who were appointed two years earlier, has been extended for six months.

The oath taking ceremony was formally administered by the Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan this afternoon at the Supreme Court Judge’s Lounge.

The Law Ministry has issued a separate notification in this regard today.

11 Judges who took oath today are- Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury, Justice Md Atabullah, Justice Bishwajit Debnath, Justice Md Aminul Islam, Justice Md Ali Reza, Justice Md Bazlur Rahman, Justice KM Emrul Kayesh, Justice Fahmida Quader, Justice MD Bashir Ullah, Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon, and Jusice AKM Rabiul Hasan.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha