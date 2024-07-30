Snow leopards kill yaks in Kanchanjungha area



The snow leopard has continued prowling in the Kanchanjungha area.

In the last fiscal year alone, the snow leopards killed 16 yaks reared by the farmers.

The yaks kept in enclosures were killed by the wild cats, according to Kanchanjungha Conservation Area Management Council.

The yaks belonging to farmers from Phaktanglung rural municipality-7- Angmu Sherpa, Gombo Sherpa, Namgya Sherpa, Chhiring Sherpa, Jhamjuk Sherpa, Chhimidorje Sherpa, Chheten Tasi Sherpa, Bhomo Sherpa, and Tenjing Sherpa were killed by the snow leopards.

Yak rearing is a major source of income in the mountainous region of Nepal.

Office secretary at Council, Man Kumar Limbu, informed that they provided the monetary compensation ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 120 thousand after conducting study on loss of the cattle.

In the last fiscal year alone, a total of Rs 505 thousands was provided to the farmers as compensation.

The Council further informed that Sirijunga rural municipality-8 of the conservation area also recorded leopard attack

s. The leopards ate two oxen and four goats. For the loss, the Council provides Rs 80,000 as compensation.

Even a bear attacked and finished off a yak reared by Mohan Rai from Sirijungha-8. He was provided Rs 45,000 in compensation.

A study conducted by the World Wildlife Fund Nepal mentions that there are 24 snow leopards in the Kanchangungha area. The count of this wild cat was done last in 2015.

Source: National News Agency Nepal