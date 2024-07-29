Quota coordinators were not forced to issue statement: DB chief

The six coordinators of the quota reform platform, under Detective Branch (DB) custody police, were not forced to issue the statement announcing call off programme, said DB chief Mohammad Harunor Rashid.

“We never forced the coordinators for issuing statement. It is a rumour that coordinators were forced to give the statement,” Harun, also Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told journalists in front of the DB office today.

Speaking at a briefing, he said that it was a rumour that DB forcefully arranged the statement from coordinators announcing an end to the quota reform movement.

The DB chief requested all, who spread the misinformation, refrain from spreading the rumour.

He said the coordinators of the student movement were taken into custody for questioning and their own security, adding, “They (coordinators) are doing well and already had met their families. They will be released soon.”

“The DB is a place of trust. None is detained there. No statements are taken by applying f

orce. Rather, they (coordinators) realised that the government had accepted all their demands. They told us in a written statement. That’s why they announced an end to the protests,” Harun added.

Harun, also a former student of Dhaka University, told the quota reform coordinators that he is from the same university.

“We spoke to their families. The families of the coordinators already described that the coordinators are doing well under DB’s custody. They visited the DB office yesterday night and also today (Monday),” he said.

Replying to a question about family members visit to DB office to meet coordinators, Harun said they met them today also and spoke to them and expressed their satisfaction.

“You know, the quota reform movement was organised by students. But a vested quarter, led by Jamaat-BNP activists, was involved in violence and arson attacks centering the protests to destabilise the country. They killed police officers and hanged them alongside other people,” he said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangba

d Sangstha