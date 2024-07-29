Increase in tiger population based on country’s strength, PM says



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the tiger population should be increased based on the country’s capacity.

At a programme organized by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation on International Tiger Day on Monday, Oli reminded that the country has imposed a ban on hunting and poaching of tigers and has the policy to conserve the tigers as per the country’s capacity.

“The tiger population cannot be increased beyond the country’s capacity. We have to be cautious of the humanitarian loss that could be caused by the massive increase in the number of tigers (done without considering our capacity),” PM Oli said.

The PM also cautioned to the increasing state of human-animal conflict in the country.

During the dialogue with the children about the tiger, PM Oli said the central zoo was small in size for the conservation of tiger and wildlife and should be managed in other locations.

He argued that the concept of the need for a zoo should be developed also to give knowledge to the peopl

e for the wildlife conservation.

The PM said that the botanical garden of Suryabinayak in Bhaktapur will be developed.

During the programme, Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri said Nepal is home to the world’s endangered wildlife and partnership and coordination were needed for their conservation.

Shahi added that huge grasslands, forests and habitats along with water should be managed for the conservation of the tigers and these factors will be considered.

Likewise, Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Chiribabu Maharjan, Director General of the Department Dr Sindhu Prasad Dhungana and other government officials shared their views on conservation of tiger.

Source: National News Agency Nepal