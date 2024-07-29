Seven BNP men remanded in BTV rampage case

A court here has placed seven leaders and activists of BNP on four-day remand in a case lodged over rampaging state-owned Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban at Rampura in the capital.

The remanded accused are- Saiful Islam Nirob, Shimul Biswas, Rafikul Islam Majnu, Rashiduzzaman Millat, Syed Ehsanul Huda, Mohiuddin Hridoy, and Tarikul Islam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque passed the order as police produced them before the court after their five-day remand in the Setu Bhaban vandalizing case ended. Police after that pleaded to show them arrested in the BTV rampage case and place them on a 10-day remand.

According to the case documents, around three to four thousand unruly people, allegedly incited by BNP-Jamaat leaders, rammed the gate of BTV and started their rampage on July 18. They vandalized many vehicles, rooms, and different telecast equipment and set those on fire. The anarchy caused a loss of Taka around 50 crore to the state-owned TV channel.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha