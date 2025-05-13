Sagarmatha Sambaad to Serve as Forum to Seek Global Attention to Nepal’s Climate Crisis: Minister



Kathmandu: Minister for Forest and Environment, Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, has announced that the upcoming Sagarmatha Sambaad will be utilized as a platform to highlight the climate impacts and consequences facing Nepal. The forum is set to take place from May 16-18 under the theme “Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity.”





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Minister made these remarks while receiving a report from the organization SathSathai regarding a recent climate change-themed program held in Thame, Solukhumbu. The Minister emphasized his commitment to integrating the findings from this report into the discussions at the Sagarmatha Sambaad.





He further noted the importance of the field-based report in reflecting the realities of the devastating Thame flood that struck Solukhumbu district on August 16, 2024. This report is expected to provide valuable insights into the climate challenges faced by the region, which will be central to the dialogue at the Sambaad.

