PM Oli Inaugurates Construction of ‘Cinepa’ Film Studio



Banepa: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has remotely laid the foundation stone for ‘Cinepa’, a film studio, to be constructed at Banepa Municipality-10 in Kavrepalanchok, today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the modern film studio would be constructed on 42 ropanis of land. Prime Minister Oli inaugurated the construction of the film studio amidst a programme organized by Film Development Board at his official residence at Baluwatar today.





Producers and artistes associated with the film sector have been complaining of lack of a modern and well-equipped film studio even after six decades of film production in the country.

