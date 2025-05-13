Contact Us
PM Oli Inaugurates Construction of ‘Cinepa’ Film Studio


Banepa: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has remotely laid the foundation stone for ‘Cinepa’, a film studio, to be constructed at Banepa Municipality-10 in Kavrepalanchok, today.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the modern film studio would be constructed on 42 ropanis of land. Prime Minister Oli inaugurated the construction of the film studio amidst a programme organized by Film Development Board at his official residence at Baluwatar today.



Producers and artistes associated with the film sector have been complaining of lack of a modern and well-equipped film studio even after six decades of film production in the country.

