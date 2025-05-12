Buddha’s Teaching Instrumental for Peace, Harmony: President Paudel



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has emphasized the pride Nepalis feel in having the birthplace of Lord Buddha, the apostle of peace, within their nation.

According to National News Agency Nepal, President Paudel conveyed a message of best wishes on the occasion of the 2569th Buddha Jayanti. In his message, he highlighted that Buddha’s teachings promote social harmony, tolerance, and peace, which in turn foster national unity through mutual harmony and tolerance.

President Paudel expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness to all Nepalis, both in the country and abroad, on this special day marking the birth of Gautam Buddha, known as the Light of Asia and a precursor of world peace. He also noted that special worship and sermons are conducted in monasteries, with meditation and prayers organized to celebrate the occasion.

The teachings of Lord Buddha, according to President Paudel, inspire individuals to strive for peace, coexistence, tolerance, and mutual respect in society and the wo

rld. He expressed hope that the day would encourage everyone to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha.