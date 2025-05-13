Minister Vows to Resolve Drinking Water Problem in Kalaiya



Kalaiya: Minister for Drinking Water, Pradip Yadav, has assured that he would take initiatives to resolve the problems facing the settlements of Kalaiya Sub-Metropolis-8 in Bara district. Inaugurating the Khapartata drinking water project here Monday, Minister Yadav said with the construction of the project, the people facing a shortage of drinking water would get rid of this problem. Every household will have access to clean drinking water, he added.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Yadav stated, “The Khapartata drinking water project is now officially launched. It is the government’s duty to provide clean drinking water to the people,” he said, informing that the ministry was working to intensify such drinking water projects across the country.

On the occasion, Director General at Nepal Water Supply Corporation, Arjun Babu Dhakal, said the project was brought to operation after the local drinking water and sanitation consumers’ committee took its ownership. With the project in place, the

locals were elated, he added.

Various political leaders, province-level lawmakers, and local leaders attended the programme.