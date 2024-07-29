14-party for banning politics of Jamaat-Shibir

Leaders of Awami League-led 14-party alliance have agreed to ban the politics of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir for their alleged involvement in ant-state activities.

“For the sake of national interest, the 14-party leaders unanimously agreed to ban politics of Jamaat-Shibir in a bid to eliminate the anti-state element,” Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told reporters emerging from a meeting of 14-party alliance.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence in the city this evening.

Quader said BNP and Jamaat are involved in hatching conspiracy to make the country a failure state through creating anarchies.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha