Tue. Jul 30th, 2024
Alleged murderers of Ex- Minister of State Raya made Public


Two people have been arrested and made public today for their alleged involvement in the murder of former Minister of State Ramchandra Raya.

Sarlahi police said that former state minister Ramchandra is believed to have been killed due to differences of opinion regarding land and financial greed.

District Police Office Sarlahi arrested 25-year-old Ram Ujain Raya of Kavilasi Municipality-3 and 46-year-old Birendra Raya of Chandranagar Rural Municipality-1 Ratanpur on the charge of killing Ramchandra. The duo worked as helpers in Raya’s house.

A permanent resident of Malangwa Municipality-4, the 81-year-old former minister of State was found murdered on the night of July 22 at a farm house in Chandranagar Rural Municipality-1, Ratanpur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

