10 million donated to Khandbari Child Development Society



Kathmandu: Social workers Hiramani Ghimire and Sita Ghimire have donated Rs 10 million to the Child Development Society based in Khandbari of Sankhuwasabha.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka handed over the cheque of the amount given by the Ghimire couple to Ram Prasad Ghimire, president of the society, at a program organized by Sankhuwasabha-Kathmandu Journalists’ Association and the Society here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Society President Ghimire said that the funds will be spent on overall personality development including education, health, upbringing and proper care of the children of Khandbari.

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapalia, Former Chief Information Commissioner Krishnahari Baskota, Former Chief Secretary Dr Bimal Koirala, Former Secretary Sushil Jung Bahadur Rana, Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Ward Member of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward No. 4 Naveen Mainali among others were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal