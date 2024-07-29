Tue. Jul 30th, 2024
Govt. recommends envoys for 18 countries


Kathmandu: The government has recommended ambassadors for 18 different countries.

Today’s meeting of the Council of Ministers made this decision, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Raj Kumar Gupta told the RSS.

As shared by Minister Gupta, Shankar Sharma is given continuity as Nepal’s Ambassador to India, while Lok Darshan Regmi was recommended for the United States of America.

Minister Gupta said that the cabinet meeting also decided to recall ambassadors from five countries.

Likewise, the meeting has transferred 22 secretaries.

Furthermore, the cabinet meeting has decided to recall province chiefs from Bagmati, Lumbini and Karnali provinces.

Yadav Chandra Sharma from Bagmati, Amik Sherchan from Lumbini and Tilak Pariyar from Karnali provinces were recalled from their post of the Province Chief, Minister Gupta added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

