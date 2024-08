Another 2 murder cases filed against Sheikh Hasina, Quader, Kamal

Two separate cases were filed today against

former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former road transport and bridges

minister Obaidul Quader and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal over

the killings of one Liton Hasan Lalu alias Hasan in the capital’s Mirpur area

and one Tarik Hossain in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area during the recent anti-

discrimination students’ movement.

Among the cases, Liton Hasan’s brother Milon filed a case against 148

including the former prime minister with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan

Magistrate Mehedi Hasan.

The other prominent accused in the case are former home minister Asaduzzaman

Khan Kamal, former members of parliament Mainul Hossain Nikhil, Ilias Mollah,

Kamal Ahmed Mazumder, former inspector general of police (IGP) Abdullah Al

Mamun, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former DIG Harun-Ur Rashid,

and former additional joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.

Meanwhile, victim Tarik Hossain’s mother Fidushi Khatun filed the other case

against 13 includi

ng former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former road

transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and former home minister

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and state

minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat.

According to the case documents, victim Hasan joined a peaceful procession in

Mirpur area on August 4 as part of anti-discrimination students’ movement. At

around 2pm, men of then ruling party started firing at the procession

indiscriminately, injuring Hasan. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at

Agargaon Neuroscience Hospital.

Tarik was shot by unidentified miscreants in front of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar

Police Station on August 5 and succumbed to his injuries on August 9 at

Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha