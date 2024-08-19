‘We want to build democratic Bangladesh ensuring equality, human rights’: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said they want to build a democratic Bangladesh ensuring equality and human rights.

He told journalists after paying tributes to BNP Founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, Bir Uttam, by placing wreaths at his mazar marking the 44th founding anniversary of Swechchhasebak Dal.

Fateha and doa were also offered there.

Mirza Fakhrul said they sought eternal peace of the departed soul of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman who was the founder of multi-party democracy and architect of prosperous Bangladesh.

“Today we took oath for upholding the victory that has been achieved through student-people movement,” he said.

The BNP secretary general said they are taking measures for freeing those who are in jail for waging democratic movement.

“We are giving optimum support to the interim government formed under the leadership of Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus after the ouster of the (Awami League) government,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul sai

d they are working to strengthen their party.

Conspiracies are being hatched now to foil the victory of the student-people movement, he said, adding that some chaos makers are out to create anarchy by carrying out attack on BNP leaders and workers.

“We want to clearly say that any of our leader and worker is not involved with any chaos,” he said.

Leaders and workers of different thana and ward units of Swechchhasebak Dal as well as the central committee were present on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha