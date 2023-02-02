General

A Canadian national was arrested along with nine kilograms of gold from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu.

A team of the TIA Customs Office apprehended Canadian citizen Mohammad Kamal Mahagob, 35, in course of security screening last night. He was found carrying gold from the United Arab Emirates.

Mohammad who came to Kathmandu via the Fly Dubai f-2573 was caught at 12.00 last night, informed Office Chief Arun Pokharel. He further shared that Investigation into the incident was underway. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal