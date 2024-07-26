Sun. Jul 28th, 2024
General

Hilton Hotel helps attract tourists: PM Oli


Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed belief that the Hilton Hotel come into operation on Friday would help attract foreign tourists in Nepal.

Inaugurating the Hotel located at Naxal, Kathmandu on Friday, the PM extended best wishes to the international chain hotel, Hilton. “I believe the operation of Hilton Hotel will contribute to Nepal’s tourism and hospitality,” PM Oli stated.

The Hilton Hotel is built by the Hotel Shankar Group at the investment of Rs 8 billion.

The construction of the facility was begun seven years back. It has 174 rooms. The international chain hotel, Hilton, is operated in various 24 brands. These brands are spread across 126 countries in the world.

Source: National News Agency RSS

