28 workers held shostage in India rescued



A total of 28 workers from Dhanusha and Siraha districts who were held hostage in Jammukashmir of India have been rescued. They had reached there for employment.

Assistant Chief District Officer of Dhanusha, Bishnu Prasad Bhusal informed that 21 people of Siraha and seven of Dhanusha were rescued and taken to their home.

According to him, the workers had been held hostage in Shreenagar of Kashmir for the past five months.

The workers on hostage were rescued and returned home on the initiative of the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen with support from New Delhi based Nepali Embassy and an Indian organization.

The workers who were taken back to home on Thursday evening were handed over to the human trafficking control committee of both the districts.

It was said that the workers had reached India for employment through brokers and remained out of communications for the past five months.

