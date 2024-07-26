Market welcomes fresh monetary policy: PM Oli



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said a fresh monetary policy issued by the Nepal Rastra Bank on Friday was well-received and supported by the public.

He made this statement during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed Vice Chair of the National Planning Commission, Professor Dr. Shivaraj Adhikari and members on Friday.

‘It is encouraging to see that the market has supported and welcomed the new monetary policy. Now, it is warranted for us to deliver results at a rapid pace,’ said Oli.

He expressed hope that the term of the new NPC Vice Chairperson will be marked by significant accomplishments in the national development. The Prime Minister further stressed the need for implementing the 16th periodic plan connecting it with multilateral strategies.

PM Oli urged the newly appointed NPC officials to focus on both production growth and human and physical development simultaneously.

Source: National News Agency RSS