NC President Deuba aggrieved over leader Nakarmi’s demise



Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed grief over the demise of Mayor of Kirtipur municipality, Raj Kumar Nakarmi, on Friday.

Issuing a condolence note on behalf of President Deuba, Chief Secretary at party office, Krishna Prasad Paudel, expressed sadness over the passing away of Kirtipur mayor and NC Vice President in Kathmandu District Committee, Nakarki. Nakarmi died while undergoing treatment at Bir Hospital on Thursday night. He was 60.

President Deuba reminded that the late Nakarmi had played a significant role on party building and democratic movements. He paid tribute to the departed one and extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

Nepali Congress has lost a veteran leader, Deuba added.

President Deuba also reached Kirtipur municipality office, Kirtipur on Friday and paid final tribute to the late Nakarmi by draping the deceased with party flag. Also together in the tribute gathering were General Secretaries duo Gagan Kumar Thapa and Bish

wo Prakash Sharma, central member and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development, Prakash Man Singh, and leaders, cadres and well wishers.

The last rites of the late leader Nakarmi are being performed on the bank of the Dikhu rivulet at Kirtipur on Friday itself, according to NC.

Source: National News Agency RSS