134 people dead in floods, landslides since monsoon rain



As many as 134 people lost their lives as of Thursday due to disaster-related incidents, including floods and landslides since June 10.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Nepal Police and Nepal Police Spokesperson, Dan Bahadur Karki, said that two people died in the Kathmandu Valley, 22 in Koshi Province, six in Madhes Province, 25 in Bagmati Province and 38 in Gandaki Province.

Likewise, 23 people lost their lives in Lumbini Province, eight in Karnali Province and 10 in Sudurpaschim Province.

Karki stated that 148 people were injured including nine in the Kathmandu Valley, 34 in Koshi Province, nine equal in Madhes, Lumbini and Bagmati provinces, 29 in Gandaki Province, 35 in Karnali Province and 14 in Sudurpaschim Province.

Seven people are still missing in the floods and landslides and a search for them is ongoing, DIG Karki said.

A total of 4,030 families were displaced by the monsoon-related disasters during the period, according to Karki.

Source: National News Agency RSS