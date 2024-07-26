Govt builds hope with performance: Minister Gurung



Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, assured that the government was at work to build public hope and trust with performance.

While inaugurating the event titled HORION B2B Summit 2024 organized by the Computer Association of Nepal (CAN) here today, Minister Gurung, also the spokesperson of the government, said that he would move ahead by coordinating with all stakeholders for better service delivery.

According to the organizer, the HORION B2B Summit 2024 is held in association with BAR CODE NEPAL, for a unique opportunity to connect with local businesses and expand network and growth potential among the IT entrepreneurs.

Minister Gurung also opined that the neighbouring country China was achieving a huge success in all sectors because there was a culture of smooth coordination among all stakeholders. Nepal need to build such culture.

Minister Gurung viewed the culture of working together was essential even to lessen the trends of brain drain plaguing the count

ry of late.

Source: National News Agency RSS