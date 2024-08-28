Sat. Aug 31st, 2024
Senior police officers reach Court


Senior officers of the Nepal Police have today filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court demanding order to stop the retirement due to the position-wise age limit.

Hearing over the writ petition filed by five senior-officers including Additional Inspector General of Nepal Police, Shyam Gyawali, would be conducted on Thursday, said Spokesperson of the SC, Achyut Kuinkel.

As per the Police Regulations-2071, there is a provision that Inspector retires after completing 52 years of age and DIG and AIG after completing 56 years.

Source: National News Agency RSS

