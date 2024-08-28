Minister Dahal for making Q&A in parliament more effective



Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal has emphasized on the need to make the question and answer session in the Parliament more effective.

At the ‘Interaction on Effective Management of Question and Answer session in the National Assembly’ program organized by the Federal Parliament Secretariat here today, he said that it is necessary to make the MP’s questions more effective which will make the work of the concerned Minister and the Government more effective.

People’s queries, questions and opinions are reflected in the House through the MPs and hence the process should be taken seriously.

National Assembly Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal, Vice Chair Bimala Ghimire and former Deputy Prime Minister Bamdev Gautam were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency RSS