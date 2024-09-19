US Secretary of State Blinken extends greetings on Constitution Day



The Government of the United States of America has extended best wishes to Nepalis on the occasion of Constitution Day today.

Issuing a press statement on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, has offered his sincere congratulations to the people of Nepal on Constitution Day on behalf of the Government of the United States of America.

He said this day is also an important moment to recognize many of Nepal’s achievements, including the recent passage of historic transitional justice legislation, and has called for its successful implementation bringing justice for victims and survivors.

In his message, the Secretary of State has expressed his satisfaction with the joint efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties, boost economic growth through initiatives like the debt-free partnership with the Millennium Challenge Corporation, promote justice, and uphold democratic principles. “We remain committed to working with Nepal to increase its climate resilience and advance its transition to clean ener

gy,” Blinken said.

