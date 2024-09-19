Parliamentary hearing endorses proposed ambassadors for 16 countries



Kathmandu: The parliamentary hearing committee has approved the names of proposed ambassadors for 16 different countries. The committee meeting today approved the names of the proposed ambassadors based on a majority.

However, the nomination of Ram Krishna Bhattarai proposed as ambassador to Sri Lanka could not be approved due to the lack of necessary documents, according to committee member Mahesh Bartaula.

Among the committee members, Dolprasad Aryal and Prakash Adhikari expressed their dissenting opinion over names of Kapilman Shrestha, Dhana Prasad Pandit and Netra Prasad Timsina proposed as Ambassadors to South Africa, Israel and Malaysia respectively. They also expressed objection over the nomination of Dr Shankar Sharma, proposed to continue as the Ambassador for India.

The government recommended Lokdarshan Regmi as Nepali Ambassador to the US, Chandra Ghimire for Britain, Sumnima Tuladhar for Denmark, Dr Shivmaya Tumbahangfe for South Korea, Janga Bahadur Chauhan for Russia and Netraprasad Timalsi

na for Malaysia.

Similarly, the government has nominated Krishna Prasad Oli as the Nepali Ambassador to China, Dhana Prasad Pandit to Israel, Shaila Rupakheti for Germany, Ramesh Chandra Poudel for Qatar, Prakashmani Poudel for Portugal, Rita Dhital for Pakistan, Shankar Sharma for India, Kapilman Shrestha for South Africa, Naresh Bikram Dhakal for Saudi Arabia, Ramkrishna Bhattarai for Sri Lanka and Sanil Nepal for Spain.

