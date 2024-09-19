Reduce local levels thru constitution amendment: Vice President Wagle



Kathmandu: Vice President of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Swarnim Wagle, has said amendment of Constitution should pay heed the concerns and demands of the general public.

During a discussion the parliamentary party of RSP organized on Thursday, Wagle suggested reduction of local levels and revamp in provincial structure through the constitution amendment. “The debate initiated with the angle of clumsy and costly provincial structure must reach a logical conclusion,” he said, adding, “Robust, fair and clean federal government from a legal viewpoint, and effective coordination by the provincial structure and smooth public services expected in the present system.”

According to him, the constitution is a dynamic document and the discourse on it helps whet party’s knowledge for better policy and system.

The RSP has been conducting the discourses on country’s political, economic, social and foreign affairs that are related to people’s concerns.

Similarly, Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar viewed the constitution

day as a historic moment to commemorate the struggles waged for democracy and rights. “The present constitution has incorporated salient features as inclusion, republic, and federalism, which need to be linked to national prosperity,” he underlined.

On the occasion, former chief secretary of the Nepal government, Leela Devi Gadtaula, wondered why there was still a dismal representation of women in the political leadership. “Unless women reach leadership, expected results are elusive,” she argued.

Rights activist Kunjani Pariyar viewed the present constitution which reflects inclusion and proportional representation is a historic document.

Political analyst Tula Narayan Sah lamented, “The practices so far have not translated constitutional spirit. The higher level of party and State are still not inclusive.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal