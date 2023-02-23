General

CPN UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said he was confident that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' would not breach the December 25 agreement they had made.

Talking to media persons at his residence at Balkot on Thursday, Chairman Oli reiterated that the ruling alliance would remain intact.

"UML believes Prime Minister Prachanda will not betray UML in electing the President. Agreement was made on December 25 that UML candidate would be the President while the Maoist Centre candidate Prachanda became the PM," he reminded.

Chairman Oli further argued that Maoist Centre could not strike a deal with other parties by violating the December 25 agreement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal