66th founding anniversary of RMC celebrated

Rajshahi Medical College (RMC) has celebrated its 66th founding anniversary as ‘RMC Day-2024’ through a daylong programme amid massive joy and festive mood today.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton opened the day’s programmes through hoisting of the national flag besides releasing balloons, festoons and pigeons in the sky.

To mark the day, former and present teachers and students brought out a colourful rally on the campus, followed by a discussion.

Mayor Liton addressed the discussion as chief guest with RMC Principal Prof Nawshad Ali in the chair.

RMC former students Dr Mostofa Alam Nannu, MP, Dr Siddiqur Rahman Patwary, MP, Dr Abdul Aziz, MP, and Dr Nazmul Alam, MP, and Director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Brig Gen Shamim Ahmed also spoke.

Mayor Liton said the former students of the college have been contributing a lot in the health sector.

The daylong celebration followed by a cultural function performed by famous artistes in the evening.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha