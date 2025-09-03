Heavy Rainfall Expected in Koshi, Terai, and Bagmati: Forecasts Warn of Landslides Risks



Kathmandu: The low pressure trough of the monsoon is currently positioned south of its average position, indicating potential weather disturbances. The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted generally cloudy weather across the country this afternoon.

According to National News Agency Nepal, moderate rainfall is anticipated in some hilly areas, including the Lumbini province and the Terai region. The hilly regions, particularly in the Koshi and Madhesh provinces, are expected to remain generally cloudy tonight, while other areas may experience partial cloud cover.

Further forecasts suggest moderate rainfall is likely in the Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, as well as in some hilly areas of other provinces. Notably, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated spots within the hilly regions of Koshi, Madhesh, and Bagmati provinces.

The division has issued warnings about the risks of landslides and debris flows due to the anticipated rain. It has urged all concerned parties t

o adopt safety measures and preparedness to mitigate potential hazards.