nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Sat. Oct 26th, 2024
General

11 people from single family injured in road mishap


At least eleven people including a microbus driver were injured in a road accident in Dhading this afternoon.

The electric microbus (Bagmati Province 01-030-Cha 7659) carrying passengers towards Manakamana from Kathmandu for a family trip met with an accident at 10 kilo of Thakre rural municipality.

Inspector at the District Traffic Police Office, Gajuri, Suraj Shrestha, said of the injured, condition of two is critical. All the injured people are receiving treatment at Mahadevbesi Hospital.

All of them are from a single family, it is said. Reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, said police.

Source: National News Agency RSS

Related Post

General

Distribution of drinking water from Sundarighat resumes

Oct 25, 2024
General

Expansion of Bharatpur airport in govt.’s priority

Oct 25, 2024
General

Clean-up drive in all public offices for Dengue prevention and control

Oct 25, 2024