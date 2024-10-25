11 people from single family injured in road mishap



At least eleven people including a microbus driver were injured in a road accident in Dhading this afternoon.

The electric microbus (Bagmati Province 01-030-Cha 7659) carrying passengers towards Manakamana from Kathmandu for a family trip met with an accident at 10 kilo of Thakre rural municipality.

Inspector at the District Traffic Police Office, Gajuri, Suraj Shrestha, said of the injured, condition of two is critical. All the injured people are receiving treatment at Mahadevbesi Hospital.

All of them are from a single family, it is said. Reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, said police.

Source: National News Agency RSS