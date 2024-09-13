nepalnewsgazette

144 firearms recovered, 64 arrested in joint drive so far

A total of 144 firearms have been recovered and 64 people arrested so far in the past 10 days during the ongoing nationwide drive of the joint forces, Police Headquarters sources said today.

The recovered firearms included eight revolvers, 41 pistols, 11 rifles, 17 shotguns, five pipe guns, 19 shooter guns, 10 LGs, 22 guns, one AK-47, one gas gun, one Chinese rifle, one air gun, one teargas launcher, three SMGs and three SBBLs.

Members of Bangladesh Armed Forces, Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party, Coast Guard, and RAB have been conducting the joint operation across the country since September 4 to recover illegal firearms.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangsthai

