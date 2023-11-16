Contact Us

165 punters held, 3.5 million seized from den during Tihar

Police arrested 165 people on the charge of gambling during the Tihar festival. It is said Rs 3.46 million was seized from the punters' dens during raid. According to the Kathmandu Valley Police Office, police raided 13 locations in Kathmandu, four in Lalitpur and two in Bhaktapur during the festival, making such a number of arrests. During the same period, eight people were arrested for the illegal supplies of firecrackers. Meanwhile, during the Tihar festival, the Kathmandu Valley reported 14 cases of fire with the property loss above Rs 87.7 million and a fatality. An 80-year-old person lost his life in a fire at Lokanthali of Madhyapur Thimi municipality-1 that occurred in the evening of Laxmi Puja. Similarly, seven people died in various road accidents while 330 others sustained injuries in the Kathmandu Valley alone. The police registered the cases of property thefts of worth around Rs 10 million with the arrests of seven suspects. Moreover, the Central Police News Room said 21 people were arres ted in Nuwakot and 13 in Salyan for gambling during the Tihar festival. Source: National News Agency RSS

